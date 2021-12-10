FCMBFlexxtern Season 5 Winners Rewarded with a Three-Month Paid Internship

Connect with us

Published

13 mins ago

 on

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has offered a three-month paid internship to 30 winners in the fifth edition of the bank’s internship programme, tagged #FCMBFlexxtern5. These winners will get a career-building experience with the bank or one of its 15 partnering organisations.

The beneficiaries, aged between 18 and 30 years, also stand a chance of being retained for full employment at the end of their respective three months internship.

Speaking at the presentation of certificates to the winners in Lagos recently, Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Diran Olojo, expressed delight at the quality of entries received and the passion demonstrated by young Nigerians when given the right opportunity to express themselves positively.

He said,

“We are very excited to once again provide a platform for young Nigerians to fulfil their aspirations to build a successful career. The #FCMBFlexxtern initiative has become a catalyst to fast-track the development of a new generation of professionals and leaders. We realise that many youths have all it takes to succeed, but it can be a challenge to achieve results without the required mentoring, training, and insights. Therefore, we urge the winners to seize the opportunity to demonstrate their talent and capacity to take up leadership positions.”

Over 100 young graduates have so far benefitted since the programme’s inception in 2016, with several of them doing quite well in their chosen careers. This year, FCMB partnered with some of Nigeria’s leading companies for the #FCMBFlexxtern initiative. They include Insight Publicis, Main One, ActiveEdge Technologies Limited, Proshare, Big Cabal Media, Lumenave International Limited, TISV Digital, Signal Alliance Technology Holding, Terragon and Youth Empowerment Foundation, Wragby Business Solutions & Technology Limited, Mitimeth, Darway Coast, A4&T Power Solutions and Tender Hearts Foundation.

This fifth edition saw eligible contestants visit the FCMB Flexxzone; the bank’s youth microsite, upload a 45-second video on YouTube with the hashtag #FCMBFlexxtern5, complete the registration form on the Flexxzone and then invite their friends to vote for them. At the end of the public voting stage, 60 entries with the highest number of votes were shortlisted, after which a panel of judges carried out an independent rating of the contestants and selection of the thirty winners.

To learn more about Flexx, FCMB’s unique proposition for Nigerian youths, please visit HERE

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

