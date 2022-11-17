Rose of Sharon Foundation Host ‘Rise Up’ Concert to Raise Awareness & Seek Support for Widows & Orphans

The Rose of Sharon Foundation is on a mission to help support ‘widows and orphans’, this was reiterated by it’s founder Folorunso Alakija, who called on selfless individuals and corporate organisations to partner with the Rose of Sharon Foundation in its quest to help alleviate the sufferings and plight of widows and orphans across Nigeria.

Alakija made this known during a concert organised by the Foundation in partnership with renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter Onyeka Onwenu, to launch the song, ‘Rise Up’, composed specifically in support of the work of the Foundation.

She explained that the ‘Rise up,’ concert was organised as part of the efforts to create awareness and increase visibility to support the ’cause’ of the Rose of Sharon Foundation in other to raise funds and create value-based partnerships to support widows, their children, and orphans.

While stating that the organization is prepared to extend its reach beyond the shores of Nigeria, Alakija urged Nigerians to lend their support not only in monetary terms but through the provision of services, adoption of a widow, her children or an orphan, provision of educational scholarships, and any other form of support that can create empowerment for the widows and orphans.

According to her, this is the time to support the Foundation in its mission to touch the lives of these vulnerable members of our society.

She also revealed that the Foundation had been offering a variety of welfare and empowerment programs for widows since its founding in May 2008, including interest-free loans, business development and skills acquisition training, agricultural and aquaculture business schemes, advocacy programs, and free healthcare and housing for widows in extremely dire need situations.

In his welcome remarks, a member of the board of Trustees and line supervisor for the Foundation, Folarin Alakija, expressed appreciation to all attendees for gracing the occasion, noting that while the Foundation may have achieved notable milestones in its 14 years of existence, it is imperative to recognize that the work has just begun.

“Though the challenges are numerous, the goals are ambitious. It is our duty as an organisation to help the less privileged, especially when it is in our power to do so. It has become vital to achieving the Foundation’s goal by collaborating with like-minded individuals or organisations. As the saying goes, if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. That is why we are all here, to go far together”, Folarin said.

Lady Onyeka Onwenu, the composer of the song, ‘Rise up’, stated that having been raised by a widow, she was moved by the challenges faced by widows in society and the poor treatment meted out to them. She stressed further that the song was inspired by the need to give a message of hope to those in such circumstances, as well as men and women who may be confronted with other life challenges.

She disclosed that the song was now available on every major streaming service including – Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube Music, Tidal, and others, and also available to use in videos on ‘Tik Tok’. She encouraged Nigerians to support the song by listening to and downloading it as all proceeds from the songs will help the cause of the foundation.

Some of the guests in attendance gave various forms of donations in support of the Foundation’s cause. The concert also featured testimonies, songs, and drama ministrations from some of the Foundation’s beneficiaries.

The event was well attended, with some notable names like:

The Former Managing Director, of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo,

Managing Director, First city Monument Bank, Yemisi Edun,

Former First Lady, Lagos State, Abimbola Fashola,

Former First Lady, Cross River State, Onari Duke,

Former Minister of Industry and Commerce, Onikepo Akande,

Founder, Channels Media Group, John Momoh, and his wife, Sola Momoh,

Chief Executive Officer, Sweet Sensation, Kehinde Kamson,

Vice Chancellor, Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof. Clement Adeloye,

Former Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Sarah Sosan among other dignitaries.

