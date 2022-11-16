Kanekalon Hairstylist Workshop in Portharcourt was eventful | Here are the moments

Kanekalon; a Japanese hair and beauty-focused company in the manufacturing of hair extension fibres across the world and best known for its unique features such as flame retardancy and hot water set is relentlessly on its mission to offer free training in a plethora of hairstyle choices in major locations across Nigeria.

The Kanekalon hairstylist workshop which began in the busy city of Lagos made another stop at Port Harcourt for a 2-day training and inauguration ceremony.

The focus of this initiative has been to identify passionate talents and skills in the hair and beauty space and help them improve on their creative craft, also to know and identify quality hair products made from 100% Kanekalon fibres, encourage them to produce the best of works by using authentic products that give their clients value for their money and to focus more on quality, not on price.

Another major focus of the stylist workshop was to empower these stylists with the necessary insights and tools to produce trendy and creative hairstyles with 100% Kanekalon fibres. With over 500 hair stylists, beauticians, hairdressers, cosmetologists and members from NASHCO trooping in to witness the inauguration of the new national executives of NASHCO conducted by the President General Dr Betty Ishoka and the National secretary who were warmly received by the attendees of the workshop.

Amoako Samuel of Kanekalon in a speech addressing the attendees encouraged them to take their craft seriously and employ new techniques in creating trendy and unique hairstyles.

The program was interspersed with exciting dance performances, various fibre tests, a march pass and photo moments with Kuji- Xpression’s famous mascot. The participants and winners of awards did not spare the chance to appreciate Kanekalon for this initiative and for the various insights gained through this workshop.

They also expressed their gratitude to the partners of Kanekalon; Darling and Xpression, for their great work and encouraged other hairstylists who missed out on this to make it to our next location.

Kanekalon over the last couple of years has been recognized for its contribution to empowering both young and old women to become better versions of themselves and embrace their unique beauty.

