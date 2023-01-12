Kanekalon’s Activ8 show makes Headlines yet again | See Photos

What a year it has been for the widely used and globally loved Japanese hair fiber company Kanekalon as they just closed the 2022 chapter of their books with an outstanding show. The Activ8 Grand finale which happen to be a climax of an 8-week-long challenge organized by Kanekalon and greatly supported by its partners Darling Ghana, Darling Nigeria, Outré Africa, and X-pression, took place in Ghana at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the 21st of December, 2022.

Activ8 is a vision of Kanekalon and an intensive but very interesting virtual challenge intended to juice out the creativity and unravel the creative sides of young, bold women. The challenge which is mainly characterized by weekly tasks on hair content saw its third and biggest season yet just at the latter end of the year 2022. The interesting thing about this season’s challenge was its ability to capitalize on the long standing “family feud” between Ghana and Nigeria to introduce this season as the Ghana Naija clash. The merger which is the first of its kind yet for this competition brought together 25 beautiful and creative ladies each from both countries to compete for the enviable spot as the new Activ8 Queen.

Activ8 season 3 was nothing short of a promise delivered as the organizers did their due diligence to whet the appetite of interested participants through their social media channel posts and creative ads with the perks for this season. With weekly cash rewards, more creative quests, fun trips and the best news to go with it being that grand prize of a whopping 5,000USD for the winner, the season was a go BIG or go HOME affair for each participant. Quests included the colorful hair fashion challenge that showcased the plethora of colorful fibers made with 100%Kanekalon fibers and the very last task tagged ‘The Belle of the Ball’ which had the final 6 contestants present trendy, futuristic and artistic Avant-garde style at the finals

In the end, among 50 narrowed down to 6 finalists, Verina Wiafe from Ghana came out tops as the winner of Kanekalon Activ8 season 3, walking away with 5000USD (2,500 as personal cash and a 2,500USD support fund for any project of choice as reported by Kanekalon), Jessica Asante-Koomson also followed as the 1st runner up of the season, with a cash prize of 2000USD. Making her country and family proud by securing her spot among the top 3 was Usa Michika, who was adjudged the 2nd runner up. According to the organizers, the final results was cumulative of votes over the weeks, video views across their Instagram and YouTube pages and the judges’ marks on the finale night.

Hiroshi Seko, the General Manager of Kaneka who was excited and eager to see what contestants had cooked up for their final presentation at the start of the program expressed his satisfaction on the turnout of events. Also, the chief marketing executive of Kaneka, Esther Asogonnde spoke on how skeptical they were about the merger at the start of the competition but how it has all proved to be a great event and opportunity for the participants. The finale was a really well-organized event that was graced with high profile guests and dignitaries from Kanekalon, Outre Africa and X-pression, Darling Ghana and Nigeria, media personalities, friends, family and supporters of the 6 final contestants who were all treated to a welcoming red carpet show and a cocktail networking session.

The partners of Kanekalon gave us a thrilling hair show on the vast range of styles one can achieve with their hair. The music performances were just perfect and soothing as each song came to lift up spirits in the room and we must commend the organizers for putting up an iconic and dramatic dance show to present the final results to the MC. The top 3 winners expressed their gratitude to Kanakelon and its partners and went further to speak on the impact of Activ8 and how it has been like a training course for them to get better at content creation and influencing.

The entire event was streamed live on the Kanekalon’s YouTube and can still be viewed if you visit the page. More highlights of the event have already been beautifully captured on their social page @Bekanekalon on Instagram and all content videos from the start of the competition to the finale can also be accessed there. This has indeed been a great run and expectations for a bigger season 4 is already in the air. Kanekalon seems to be actively committed to its goal of being one of the most supportive organizations of young dreams especially young females and Activ8 is just one of the ways it does that and it seems to be doing so well. Follow them for more information on what to expect in the next season so you can be a part of this life changing opportunity.

Sponsored Content