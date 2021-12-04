MANELL Merges Nature & Contemporary Trends For An Exceptional SS22 Collection

Connect with us

Nigerian menswear brand MANELL recently unveiled its high-octane SS22 collection. Featuring high-quality fabrics in vibrant colours, the brand’s newest collection draws inspiration from nature.

According to the Creative Director:

Once upon a time, there was a peaceful little house attached to a sunny piece of land. Although it wasn’t the sunniest place, it was beautiful nonetheless.

Rainbows, green leaves, the fresh air, the presence of Mother Nature all contributed to the unique atmosphere. The place wasn’t that big either. But it was my happy place. I created my latest collection based on the inspiration I found here.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand: @manellstudios

Models: @larryhector_ | @majeedhunk for @houseoftwitch

Photography: @smilesfotografi

 

