Gorgeous! TwentySix’s New Collection Has to Be Seen To Be Believed

Our new collection aims to be subliminal. We were particular about how we wanted to use colours and prints to convey calm and excitement. We focused on colours that are subtle yet unmissable. We also incorporated classic hues like blues and greens that can fit every day.

TwentySix is a fashion brand appealing to women who want practical, simple and stylish clothing. With thoughtful design, attentive details and selective fabric choices, our pieces enable women to move through their days looking and feeling their best- free, effortless, never restricted by fashion/trends.