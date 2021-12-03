Connect with us

Advertisement

Style

Gorgeous! TwentySix’s New Collection Has to Be Seen To Be Believed

Style

Odio Mimonet Just Released Its SS22 Collection And Every Outfit Is On Our Wishlist!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Arese Ugwu, Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Jola Ayeye talk to GQ South Africa about "The Smart Money Woman" TV Series

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Chic to Work | Issue 101

Style

We’re Calling It – Fashion Girls Will Be Wearing Ohlanna bu Zikora's Debut Collection On Repeat

Style

Crop to Fabric: Zara Odu was Sustainably Fashionable at the #BNSxSUNLIGHT Gathering

Style

Every Unmissable Style Moment From The BellaNaija Style X SUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering

Events Style

First Photos: Cee-C, Mai Atafo, Nancy Isime & More Stars at the #BNSxSUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering

Style

Unlimited Outfit Inspiration from Sephora Kongo for a Chic & Edgy Week!

Style

See Emmy Kasbit's New Collection: Ozoemena, A Cultural Reference To The Nigerian Civil War

Style

Gorgeous! TwentySix’s New Collection Has to Be Seen To Be Believed

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Uber chic womenswear brand TwentySix just unveiled its latest collection. With a debut presentation in Lagos Fashion Week 2021, the brand’s latest offering is bursting with vibrant colours, bold prints, loose and fitted silhouettes perfect for the modern woman.

According to the statement of the brand:

Our new collection aims to be subliminal. We were particular about how we wanted to use colours and prints to convey calm and excitement. We focused on colours that are subtle yet unmissable. We also incorporated classic hues like blues and greens that can fit every day.

TwentySix is a fashion brand appealing to women who want practical, simple and stylish clothing. With thoughtful design, attentive details and selective fabric choices, our pieces enable women to move through their days looking and feeling their best- free, effortless, never restricted by fashion/trends.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

 

Credit
Brand: @twentysix.co
Photography: @femiyilu

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria

BN Book Review: Twenty-20; Stories and Lessons from the Pandemic Year | Review by The BookLady NG

Dr. Folasade Alli: What You Need to Know About Heart Palpitations

DR Congo’s Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots
css.php