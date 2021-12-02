Odio Mimonet Just Released Its SS22 Collection And Every Outfit Is On Our Wishlist!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian luxury brand Odio Mimonet recently released a lookbook for its SS22 collection tagged OSAH ‘25. With a debut presentation in Portugal Fashion and an extended show in Lagos Fashion Week 2021, the brand’s latest offering is filled with indigenous prints, embroidery and embellishment that shines a light on sustainable fashion and traditional know-how.

According to the statement of the brand:

OSAH ‘25 is an ode of hope, faith and joy- powered to rise above, elevate, be more, dream, blossom and shine in glamour. This collection explores fluidity and strength examined via the juxtaposition of primary colours and their secondary iterations of lavender, blush, olive, mint green and fuchsia pink.

The sturdy yet fluid fabrics showcase the collection’s classic and functional appeal. Our latest pieces act as a visually arresting statement of vivacity and encouragement especially with the current state of the world and industry.

See the collection below.

Credit

Brand@odiomimonet

Related Topics:

