Congratulations are in order for Maraji… she’s expecting a baby!

The comedy skit maker and brand influencer confirmed she has a bun in the oven with a post on her Instagram stories saying, “I feel like person wey don too chop… still can’t believe there’s someone inside there 🥺🥺”

Maraji first showed off her growing bump as she happily danced in a recent video posted on social media. We also spotted something shiny 💍

Watch the video below: