These Christmas Shots from Your Faves Will Add a Little More Colour to Your Day 😍

Merry Christmas, BNers!🎄
The most beautiful time of the year is here. It’s been a wonderful 2021 and we hope you are celebrating the holiday with your loved ones.
Our social media timelines have been buzzing with absolutely breath-taking Christmas photos from many of your favourite celebrities as they pose in their bright and beautiful outfits and matching pyjamas’, alongside Christmas trees.
We couldn’t ignore these lovely shots so we’ve got them right here for you 😍
Maria Chike Benjamin
The Etim-Effiongs
The Ajeyemis
The Ugbomas
The Okpochas
Tana Adelana
Tonto Dikeh
The Adeoyes
Ini Dimi-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong
Toyin Lawani
Dorathy Bachor
Mercy Eke
Iyabo Ojo
The Yomi Makuns
The Obi-Uchendus
The Iyiegbus
The Nzes
Kie Kie
Chioma Ikokwu & Friends
Chika Ike
Sinach
Mimi Orjiekwe
Amanda Dara
The Fregenes
The Kanus
Nuella Njubigbo
Bisola Aiyeola
Omowunmi Dada
The Ighodalos
Ling & Lamb
The Ademefuns
Erica Nlewedim
The Aderinokuns
The Ekpatas
Chioma Akpotha
Jemima Osunde & Bimbo Ademoye
Ka3na
Beverly Naya
Mercy Aigbe
The Mofe-Damijos
Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade
Lola OJ
The Yobos
Mary Njoku
The Okojies
Toke Makinwa
Neo Akpofure
Kim Oprah
The Greys
Priscilla Ojo
Linda Osifo
Eso Dike
Uti Nwachukwu
Tolu Bally
Teni
The Okanlawons
Liquorose
Diana Eneje
Mimi Yina
Dat Warri Gal
Tacha
Falz
Sophie Alakija
The Makuns
Nengi
The Ninalowos