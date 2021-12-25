These Christmas Shots from Your Faves Will Add a Little More Colour to Your Day 😍

Merry Christmas, BNers!🎄

The most beautiful time of the year is here. It’s been a wonderful 2021 and we hope you are celebrating the holiday with your loved ones.

Our social media timelines have been buzzing with absolutely breath-taking Christmas photos from many of your favourite celebrities as they pose in their bright and beautiful outfits and matching pyjamas’, alongside Christmas trees.

We couldn’t ignore these lovely shots so we’ve got them right here for you 😍

Maria Chike Benjamin

The Etim-Effiongs

The Ajeyemis

The Ugbomas

The Okpochas

Tana Adelana

Tonto Dikeh

The Adeoyes

Ini Dimi-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong

Toyin Lawani

Dorathy Bachor

Mercy Eke

Iyabo Ojo

The Yomi Makuns

The Obi-Uchendus

The Iyiegbus

The Nzes

Kie Kie

Chioma Ikokwu & Friends

Chika Ike

Sinach

Mimi Orjiekwe

Amanda Dara

The Fregenes

The Kanus

Nuella Njubigbo

Bisola Aiyeola

Omowunmi Dada

The Ighodalos

Ling & Lamb

The Ademefuns

Erica Nlewedim

The Aderinokuns

The Ekpatas

Chioma Akpotha

Jemima Osunde & Bimbo Ademoye

Ka3na

Beverly Naya

Mercy Aigbe

The Mofe-Damijos

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade

Lola OJ

The Yobos

Mary Njoku

The Okojies

Toke Makinwa

Neo Akpofure

Kim Oprah

The Greys

Priscilla Ojo

Linda Osifo

Eso Dike

Uti Nwachukwu

Tolu Bally

Teni

The Okanlawons

Liquorose

Diana Eneje

Mimi Yina

Dat Warri Gal

Tacha

Falz

Sophie Alakija

The Makuns

Nengi

The Ninalowos