Marion finds out the Truth in Episode 10 of “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

Lola and Kimi go to a wild party and Marion finally finds out the truth about Wale in episode 10 of Ted Abudu Majekodunmi‘s web series “Money.Men.Marriage”.

Starring Toni Tones, A’rese, Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame, Adebukola Oladipupo, Chinasa Anukam, the series follows the lives of five young women through the eyes of a newcomer to the chaos and unpredictability of Lagos. You get to watch them figure out love, life, friendships and finances.

Watch the new episode below: