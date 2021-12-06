BBNaija’s Niyi Lawal & Family Cover La Mode Magazine’s Christmas Issue

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 72nd edition of La Mode Magazine features Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye reality TV star Niyi, his beautiful wife Bella and their son.

This special edition is La Mode Magazine December issue and according to the magazine, “The Lawals are the perfect fit for what we want to project and no regret choosing them.”

Watch Niyi’s exclusive interview below:

Watch Bella’s exclusive interview below:

To get a copy of the new edition visit www.lamodespot.com

