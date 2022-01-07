Adenike Adebayo reviews “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke” | Watch on BN TV

Connect with us

Adenike Adebayo reviews "Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke"

Adenike Adebayo has released a new vlog on her YouTube channel in which she reviews movies ranging from Nollywood to Hollywood and K-Drama.

In this episode, she reviews “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke”, an EbonyLife Studios production that is now showing on Netflix. The sequel sees fan favourites Folarin Falz Falana, Funke Akindele-Bello, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Linda Ejiofor, Joke Silva, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Mawuli Gavor, Nedu, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Zainab Balogun and a host of talented stars reprise their roles from the 2018 hit.

Watch Adenike review the film below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

