Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Niyi Akinmolayan's Production Company Anthill Studios Signs Multiyear Deal With Amazon Prime Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Adenike Adebayo reviews “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke” | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Naz, Zulu, & Damola recount their young beginnings, trials & adventures in the final episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Bunmi Ajakaiye's New Film "Who Lived at Number 6" on BN TV

Movies & TV Scoop

5 Times Issa & Molly’s Friendship On "Insecure" Gave Us BFF Goals

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the Season Finale of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the Final Episode of "Money.Men.Marriage"

BN TV Movies & TV

And the "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship" Winner Is... Odudu Ime Otu

BN TV Movies & TV

RED TV's Debut Feature Film "Unintentional" is a story of Self-Discovery | Starring Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Neptune3's "Best Friends in the World" is Coming Back for a New Season | See the Teaser

Movies & TV

Niyi Akinmolayan’s Production Company Anthill Studios Signs Multiyear Deal With Amazon Prime Video

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @niyi_akinmolayan

Amazon Studios has been making strides in the streaming wars for years, and now they’ve got an award-winning production company on their side. Through his production company, Anthill Studios, Niyi Akinmolayan has inked an exclusive multi-year worldwide license arrangement with Amazon Prime Video.

According to Deadline, Prime Video will become the official global streaming home for Anthill’s slate of films after they have completed their theatrical runs in Nigeria.

In 2021, BellaNaija had an exclusive interview with James C. Farrell, International Head of Local Originals at Amazon Studios, and Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo, Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios, click here in case you missed it.

Ayanna Lonian, Prime Video’s Director of Content Acquisition and Head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy, said in a statement, “We are very excited to bring Anthill’s upcoming slates of popular Nollywood movies to Prime Video customers around the world. We want to showcase the very best of Nollywood and authentic African stories to our customers and this groundbreaking deal helps us to achieve that goal.”

The deal makes Anthill Studios the second Nigerian studio to secure a major new movie output agreement with the global streamer and highlights Amazon Prime Video’s commitment to delivering Nigerian and African film to their global audience of more the 200 million Prime members.

Niyi has increased the popularity of Nollywood by directing blockbusters such as “The Wedding Party 2“, “The Set Up,” “Prophetess,” “Day of Destiny,” and “Elevator Baby.” During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian filmmaker and director made an educational cartoon for children on how to be clean and safe, which he then translated into other indigenous Nigerian languages such as pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.

Niyi said in a statement that he’s “excited” to have this partnership and this is because he believes “in the power of authentic and original stories”.

We also love to explore genres and go boldly where most don’t. This is why Amazon Prime Video is the right kind of home for our stories. I am really excited because, with this licensing deal, we can explore more story ideas, including genres new to Nollywood like sci-fi and animation, for a global audience.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php