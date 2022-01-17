Ciroc Begins the Year with a Neon Themed Party at Moist Beach & Painted the Sky with some Beautiful Fireworks

Connect with us

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Lagos socialites and fun lovers partied hard into the new year with Cîroc under the beautiful ambience of the Moist Beach, Lagos. The eagerly anticipated but exclusive Neon themed Cîroc The New Year Party, famed to be the first party of the year made good on its promise by delivering a fabulous beach party.

On arrival, party people were treated to carefully curated Cîroc cocktails and a lavish assortment of gourmet finger food. When it came to music, it was back-to-back bangers, Cîroc enlisted Made Kuti, Cavemen, Wurld as well as the cream of the crop of Afrobeat talents to keep the guests entertained. Then came the fireworks! The sky was painted with fantastic lights and sounds to Cîroc the new year.

Indeed, arriving in 2022 is one thing, but for Cîroc, it was all about making the moment special and memorable in pure celebratory mode. With a party like this on the first day of the year, Cîroc has set the tone for a fabulous year and more celebrations!

Keep up with Cîroc ultra-premium party experiences, follow CîrocNGR on Facebook and join the conversation with #CirocTheNewYear on social media.

See more photos:

18+. Enjoy Cîroc responsibly.

Sponsored Content

