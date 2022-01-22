Connect with us

Style

FIA’s Resort Collection Is Not To Be Missed!

Style

Attention: Put Mimmi Kasu's New Collection On Your Radar Now!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 177

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 108

Style

Stephanie's Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Style

We Bet Fashion Girls Have Already Bought Up Every Single Piece From Be Naya's Collection

Style

See the 10 Times Nicole Chikwe Schooled Us in Style – You’re Welcome!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Brown Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 176

Style

See This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 107

Style

We Want Everything From JUST ICON's SS22 Collection

Style

FIA’s Resort Collection Is Not To Be Missed!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Contemporary womenswear brand FIA recently unveiled their 2022 resort collection tagged CharmThe brand’s latest offering consists of fashionable pieces that you can style in multiple ways.

The collection features a mix of subtle and vibrant tones of orange, blue and pink, peek-a-boo tops, shift dresses and wide-leg pants.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

Credit

Brand: @thefiafactory

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Nemesis – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”

BN Book Review: Lara’s Lessons by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa | Review by Varvara Astapova

Christine Mboma is shaking up the African women’s sprinting scene
css.php