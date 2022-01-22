FIA’s Resort Collection Is Not To Be Missed!

Contemporary womenswear brand FIA recently unveiled their 2022 resort collection tagged Charm. The brand’s latest offering consists of fashionable pieces that you can style in multiple ways.

The collection features a mix of subtle and vibrant tones of orange, blue and pink, peek-a-boo tops, shift dresses and wide-leg pants.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Credit

Brand: @thefiafactory