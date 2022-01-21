Style
Attention: Put Mimmi Kasu’s New Collection On Your Radar Now!
Lagos-based womenswear brand Mimmi Kasu, formerly known as Mimi’s Kreationz, has unveiled their latest collection tagged Made of More.
According to the statement of the brand:
Our recent collection simply resonates with the 21st-century woman who needs to be classy, elegant, chic while getting ready to conquer the world adorned with our boss babe attires.
Made of More is an exquisite collection in which its design process and production were carefully curated and optimally executed with the finest of outcomes. This new collection includes suit sets, co-ords and dresses. It is just a peek at a much larger collection to follow in the coming weeks.
See the collection below.
Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com
to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle
Credits
Brand: @mimmikasu
Designer: @the.kachin
Photography: @photosbybryan
Rebrand Strategist: @kelechukwwu
Stylist: @dxbstylistdaverich
Style Assistant: @stylewithroj
Models: @irenemaslanka @aahley.suzy @renee.ruiiz @alisha.tkd
Makeup: @olarzgla