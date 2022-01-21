Connect with us

Attention: Put Mimmi Kasu's New Collection On Your Radar Now!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Lagos-based womenswear brand Mimmi Kasu, formerly known as Mimi’s Kreationz, has unveiled their latest collection tagged Made of More.

According to the statement of the brand:

Our recent collection simply resonates with the 21st-century woman who needs to be classy, elegant, chic while getting ready to conquer the world adorned with our boss babe attires.

Made of More is an exquisite collection in which its design process and production were carefully curated and optimally executed with the finest of outcomes. This new collection includes suit sets, co-ords and dresses. It is just a peek at a much larger collection to follow in the coming weeks.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Credits

Brand: @mimmikasu

Designer: @the.kachin

Photography: @photosbybryan

Rebrand Strategist: @kelechukwwu

Stylist: @dxbstylistdaverich

Style Assistant: @stylewithroj

Models: @irenemaslanka @aahley.suzy @renee.ruiiz @alisha.tkd

Makeup: @olarzgla

