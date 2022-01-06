Hollantex welcomes African Music Sensation Fally Ipupa as Brand Ambassador

Hollantex, one of the leading pan-African Ankara wax print manufacturers, is pleased to announce the signing of singer and global entertainer,Fally Ipupa

As the new Brand Ambassador, Fally Ipupa will be instrumental in growing the brand’s presence across Africa with a particular focus in the francophone region where he is deeply adored. He will support the launch of Hollantex’s new collections and leverage his status as Africa’s most admired male entertainer to promote the brand’s beautiful patterns, bringing together style, ambition, and success to showcase the limitless potential of Hollantex Ankara fabrics for today’s leading man.

Hollantex founder, Thomas Fournier said of the engagement

“Our commitment to being Africa’s most fashionable wax fabric brand is unwavering and this partnership with Fally Ipupa is testament to the fact. Fally brings that element of irresistibility to our fabrics. His brand, his sweet serenading voice that lights up concert halls and fills our hearts with love and romance, coupled with his values make him the ideal candidate to represent our brand and communicate our mission in Africa: to bring light and color to the continent through our high-quality fabrics. Fally Ipupa adds beauty, desire, elegance and romance to fashion and we are truly excited about this partnership and what we can achieve together. We feel confident his fans and our customers across Africa will enjoy it too.”

Beginning in January, fans will get a glimpse into the collaboration through photos, videos and styles developed exclusively for this campaign.

Sponsored Content