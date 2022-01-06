The Luxurious LG Signature OLED R has just launched in Nigeria| Get the Product Details Here

LG Electronics has officially launched the LG Signature OLED R, the world’s first rollable television, in Nigeria featuring an unprecedented design.

Each LG Signature OLED R rollable TV is custom built to order, meticulously assembled, and finished with top-quality craftsmanship by LG’s most experienced production professionals.

The epitome of exclusivity, LG SIGNATURE OLED R has been lauded as a triumph in engineering and user-centric design. The 65-inch flexible OLED display is created from one sheet of glass and features self-lit pixels and independent dimming control. The unique TV features a number of different viewing formats — Full, View, Line View, and Zero View — where the display adjusts its size accordingly.

According to Choong Bae Seok, General Manager Home Entertainment, TV Division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations,

“Users of the LG Signature OLED R may manage other home equipment remotely via line view, which allows the television to be partially unrolled, by selecting features and settings such as clock, frame, mood, music, and home dashboard”. “The OLED display vanishes completely in zero view, allowing users to enjoy music and other audio material through the 4.2-channel, 100w front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system. The R in the name indicates that the TV is not only rollable but also revolutionary in the home entertainment arena, revolutionizing the interaction between a TV that can be hidden from view at the push of a button and the surrounding environment”, he explained. “This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be,” Choong said. “This unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.”

According to him, the LG Signature OLED R is a work of art that will appeal to people who demand the best and understand the true value of game-changing innovation.

“This TV is not only an incredible feat of engineering and user-centric design, but it is also a work of art that will upgrade any space and compliment any lifestyle. From the brushed aluminium casing to the stylish and modern wool speaker cover by Kvadrat of Denmark, LG Signature OLED R was specially designed.” “With a liquid-smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting, pixel technology, LG Signature OLED R boasts an individual dimming control to produce supreme picture quality. Moreover, the new TV represents LG’s unrivaled ability to innovate and create new possibilities that directly contribute to consumer benefits beyond the advanced hardware”, Seok asserted.

Mohammed Hoballah, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria, during the event, also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to work with LG Electronics as its sole distributor in Nigeria to make available the futuristic TV and other LG products in Nigeria.

“We are happy that the much anticipated LG Signature OLED R is now available in Nigeria. We believe our customers deserve the best of LG products and so we look forward to having everyone at our showroom to check out the world’s first rollable television and other products that can help them live a smarter and more convenient lifestyle”, he excitingly said.

Artificial Intelligence Powered

The Signature OLED R uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a deep learning system to optimize image and sound quality according to the environment and content being showcased.

With Natural Language Processing (NLP), the TV can understand complex questions. For example, users can ask for the name of an actor, the films they have starred in, the background music, and more.

Follow-up inquiries will also be recognized by the television as part of the same context, eliminating the need for repeating.

Eye-safe Certified

LG Signature OLED R employs an OLED panel certified by Swiss-based Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) for producing less air pollutants, reducing the use of hazardous substances, and being easier to recycle. The TV employs the world’s first Eyesafe-certified TV panels that meet the low blue light emission requirement of US-based Eyesafe and has also been rated favorably by TÜV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the LG Signature OLED TV comes with a 120Hz 4K OLED display, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution. The display supports 4K Cinematic HDR technology and a 4K up-scaler. The television set also supports smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and also has LG ThinQ AI. In terms of connectivity, the television set comes with 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0. The screen offers infinite contrast, resulting in perfect blacks on the display. The ultra-thin LG Signature OLED R screen rolls neatly into its own sound system.

Also on display at the launch were the rest of the LG Signature line, an elegant collection of cutting-edge appliances. Exhibited next to each other, each Signature product certainly catches your eye, but together they also leave a lasting impression. Their sleek, high-quality finishes, combined with cutting-edge technology, create a visually integrated home system that meets the demands of today’s lifestyle. The OLED R, on the other hand, is the collection’s apex, with its potential to elevate any space.

To find out more regarding product specification, please visit: LG Rollable OLED TV R | LG SIGNATURE

Sponsored Content