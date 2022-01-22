Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi are Back with Season Two of “How Far” Podacst | Listen

Welcome to season two of the “How Far” podcast!

To kick off the new year, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi reflect on their Christmas celebrations and Detty December. They get honest about spending, first jobs, and their first-ever paychecks, and define what success means to them.

They round off the episode by discussing their hopes for the coming year and how they would like to improve in 2022.

Watch the first episode of the “How Far” podcast below: