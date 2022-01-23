Kemi & Chibuzor are Giving us all the Feels With their Pre-wedding Shoot!

Connect with us

Published

13 hours ago

 on

One thing about love is the inevitable joy it brings even to its witnesses. It’s almost impossible to help yourself from being giddy when you see two people absolutely smitten and in love – we know because we feel that way all the time! Today, Kemi and Chibuzor are bringing all that spark to us and we love to see it.  😅

Lovebirds, Kemi and Chibuzor are ready to take their love down the aisle and say those highly coveted words – I do! As they countdown to their big day, they decided to bring all the heat to their pre-wedding shoot and we’re absolutely loving it. Their chemistry is simply hard to miss and we can’t get over the glow of love in both their eyes.

Enjoy the lovely pre-wedding photos below.

Credits

Bride: @kemmyyoung
Makeup: @buccii_signature
Dress: @24th_styling
Hair: @missyshair_
Photography: @awgzzz
Planner: @elposh_events

