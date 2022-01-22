Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's all the Beautiful Features From This Week to Make You Smile!

Enjoy Your Day With all the Sweetness From Aisha & Akeem's Pre-wedding Shoot

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 398

It's #ForeverDose for Seyi & Doja! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Olanike & Olumide are Bringing all the Colours Needed to Brighten Your Day With Their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Beauty, Love & Colour Were the Order of the Day at Fola & Victor's Wedding!

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relish The Beauty of The Week With These Amazing Features

Add Some Brightness to Your Day With Dami & Victor's Wedding Video

Danielle Brooks & Her Sweetheart Dennis Gelin Are Officially Married! See Their Wedding Photos

From a 3-Year Virtual Friendship to Forever! See Josephine & Gordon's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s all the Beautiful Features From This Week to Make You Smile!

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

It’s yet another awesome weekend and as always, we can’t help but get excited! Saturdays are for unwinding and of course, partying with love birds who just said the highly coveted words, “I do”. It also is for catching up on all the beauty that may h=just have passed you by through all the hustle and bustle of the week.

So, if you’re a hopeless romantic like us, we’ve got something for you! This week, like the others, came with so much beauty with us celebrating love in all the different ways possible. If you missed anything, here’s your ticket to go back in time and feel all the love. We’ve got a rundown of all the lovely features from breathtaking weddings to beautiful love stories, planning tips, wedding inspos and beautiful trending moments. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

Simbiat & Sunkanmi’s Journey to Forever Began With a Hajj Trip!

Feel the #OOMagic With Onyi & Ogbonna’s White Wedding!

Emike & Dare’s Intimate Rustic-themed White Wedding Was One For the Books

Motun & Jibola’s Sweet #BNBling Moment Will Make Your Day! PS: It all Started in the DM

Ronke & Patrick Met at a Christmas Party – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

Miata & Christopher are Set to Make Memories For Life! Enjoy their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

A Dream Come True! See Nenye & Obi’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

These Bridal Looks by Buifabrics are Perfect Inspos for the Modern Bride

Brides-to-be, You Certainly Want to Check Out this Bridal Robe Collection

The Muse by Berta Akko FW 2022 Bridal Collection is Every Bride’s Dream Come True!

Edo Brides-to-be, This Beauty Look Was Made For You!

Get Your Trad Day Glow on Lock With this Sultry Beauty Look

Yoruba Brides-to-be Will Love The Allure of This Beauty Look!

This Igbo Bridal Beauty Look is a Fine Blend of Simplicity & Elegance

Come Through Flawless on Your Big Day With this Bridal Beauty Look

Fulani Brides-to-be, Get Your Slay Game on With This Beauty Look!

This Couple Moment is the Dose of Romance Your Day Needs!

This Stylish Bride Has Got Vibes For Days & We Love to See it!

This Couple & Their Moms on The Dance floor Will Totally Make Your Day

This Mother – Daughter Moment Will Get You in Your Feelings

Spice up Your Day With Miniratu & Ishmail’s Sierra Leonean Wedding Video

This Cute Flower Girl Totally Schooled Everyone on the Dance floor!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

