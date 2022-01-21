Connect with us

Weddings

Enjoy Your Day With all the Sweetness From Aisha & Akeem's Pre-wedding Shoot

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 398

Weddings

It's #ForeverDose for Seyi & Doja! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Olanike & Olumide are Bringing all the Colours Needed to Brighten Your Day With Their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty, Love & Colour Were the Order of the Day at Fola & Victor's Wedding!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relish The Beauty of The Week With These Amazing Features

Weddings

Add Some Brightness to Your Day With Dami & Victor's Wedding Video

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Danielle Brooks & Her Sweetheart Dennis Gelin Are Officially Married! See Their Wedding Photos

Weddings

From a 3-Year Virtual Friendship to Forever! See Josephine & Gordon's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Damilola & Oreoluwa Went From a Chance Meeting in London to Forever!

Weddings

Enjoy Your Day With all the Sweetness From Aisha & Akeem’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

24 mins ago

 on

It’s impossble not to get excited when love stares us right in the face. As we always say, nothing compares to the beauty of love and today, we’re taking in all of that beauty, thanks to love birds, Aisha and Akeem!

Lovers, Aisha and Akeem had us gushing over the BTS video of their pre-wedding shoot and now we get to drool over the beautiful photos. Of course, with all that sweetness in the video, the photos were bound to have us in our feelings.  Their smiles and the dazzling glimmer in their eyes tell us all we need to know – they’re absolutely smitten by each other and we love to see it! Their photos will have you admiring the sheer beauty of love.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride@olamii__
Makeup@zantiara_lagos
Hair@touchofibee
Outfits@styledbylayo
Planner@tessallureevents
Photography@jopstudios

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”

BN Book Review: Lara’s Lessons by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa | Review by Varvara Astapova

Christine Mboma is shaking up the African women’s sprinting scene

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building a Better Brand This Year
css.php