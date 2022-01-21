Enjoy Your Day With all the Sweetness From Aisha & Akeem’s Pre-wedding Shoot

It’s impossble not to get excited when love stares us right in the face. As we always say, nothing compares to the beauty of love and today, we’re taking in all of that beauty, thanks to love birds, Aisha and Akeem!

Lovers, Aisha and Akeem had us gushing over the BTS video of their pre-wedding shoot and now we get to drool over the beautiful photos. Of course, with all that sweetness in the video, the photos were bound to have us in our feelings. Their smiles and the dazzling glimmer in their eyes tell us all we need to know – they’re absolutely smitten by each other and we love to see it! Their photos will have you admiring the sheer beauty of love.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below.

Credits

Bride: @olamii__

Makeup: @zantiara_lagos

Hair: @touchofibee

Outfits: @styledbylayo

Planner: @tessallureevents

Photography: @jopstudios