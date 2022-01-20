Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 398

Published

4 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Dress @veekeejames_official
Bella @adesewa_22
Makeup @elamorprobeauty
Gele @tagele__
[email protected]

Dress @veekeejames_official
Photographer @officialphotofreak
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Gele @adufegele

@viviqura

@ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel Outfit @emaginebybukola
Makeup @ffabulousmi
Gele by @victorygele

Dress @veekeejames_official
Bella @deryn_dee
Clutch @luxe_xtra
Gele @beautyglambylatty

Bella: @o.nychi

Outfit: @veekeejames_official
Gele: @adufegele
Photography: @officialphotofreak

#AsoEbiBella @eniolabadmus

@roli_couture
Makeup: @houseoftunmi
Photography: @poladphotography

@lolaoj
Dress: @anncranberry
Styling: @zackstyling_luxury_
Gele: @ace__gele
Photographer: @waleshittastudios
Make up: @lolaoj

@meetimma
Outfit @amyaghomi
Makeup @angiez_glam

@sheisveevian
@mmay_nn
Gele @peaceibadin_mua

@mimzbee
Dress @knanfe
Gele @dmobilegele_mua

Outfit: @wear_amah
Makeup: @aiifys_touch

@daras_h
Makeup: @olawande_mua
Outfit: @r.a.f.i.a.t
Gele: @eminence_mez

#AsoEbiBella

Dress: @debbscut_

@dinmahh_
Dress: @zineeokiks

@khadieee
Dress @msmakor
Makeup @hermosaa_ng
Fabric: @asoebi_byjay

#AsoEbiBella @sam_nickk

@ugochi___
Dress by @renegold__

@kekebankss
Outfit: @lcobbina

#AsoEbiBella @diomarrh

@egonwosu
Dress @lechenelagos

@peniel_jules & @dynell_99
Dress :@ibrahim_fernandez
Photo : @manolodemsy

@oluchii__xx
Dress @the_real_taylor_reeni
Makeup : @glambylammy

@spiffy_viv
Photographer- @photokulture
Planner- @38secondsevents
Outfit- @lushandego
Makeup- @revysbeauty
Hair laid by @callixstylez

@kikiosinbajo
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @sabjoz
Photography @photokulture
Hair @hairbyehis

Belle @sophiepaulberry
Dress @tinnuques
Mua @kim_beautystudio
Hairstylist @jizreal_stylez

@sozadah @theglammaniac_style
Photographed by @david.afolayan

@therealrhonkefella Outfit: @rhonkefellacollections

Via @amoin_k
Dress @ibrahim_fernandez

Kids!

Dress: @carewcouture

Via: @lydiafabrics

