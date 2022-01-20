AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 398

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Dress @veekeejames_official
Bella @adesewa_22
Makeup @elamorprobeauty
Gele @tagele__
[email protected]
Dress @veekeejames_official
Photographer @officialphotofreak
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Gele @adufegele
@viviqura
@ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel Outfit @emaginebybukola
Makeup @ffabulousmi
Gele by @victorygele
Dress @veekeejames_official
Bella @deryn_dee
Clutch @luxe_xtra
Gele @beautyglambylatty
Bella: @o.nychi
Outfit: @veekeejames_official
Gele: @adufegele
Photography: @officialphotofreak
#AsoEbiBella @eniolabadmus
@roli_couture
Makeup: @houseoftunmi
Photography: @poladphotography
@lolaoj
Dress: @anncranberry
Styling: @zackstyling_luxury_
Gele: @ace__gele
Photographer: @waleshittastudios
Make up: @lolaoj
@meetimma
Outfit @amyaghomi
Makeup @angiez_glam
@sheisveevian
@mmay_nn
Gele @peaceibadin_mua
@mimzbee
Dress @knanfe
Gele @dmobilegele_mua
Outfit: @wear_amah
Makeup: @aiifys_touch
@daras_h
Makeup: @olawande_mua
Outfit: @r.a.f.i.a.t
Gele: @eminence_mez
#AsoEbiBella
Dress: @debbscut_
@dinmahh_
Dress: @zineeokiks
@khadieee
Dress @msmakor
Makeup @hermosaa_ng
Fabric: @asoebi_byjay
#AsoEbiBella @sam_nickk
@ugochi___
Dress by @renegold__
@kekebankss
Outfit: @lcobbina
#AsoEbiBella @diomarrh
@egonwosu
Dress @lechenelagos
@peniel_jules & @dynell_99
Dress :@ibrahim_fernandez
Photo : @manolodemsy
@oluchii__xx
Dress @the_real_taylor_reeni
Makeup : @glambylammy
@spiffy_viv
Photographer- @photokulture
Planner- @38secondsevents
Outfit- @lushandego
Makeup- @revysbeauty
Hair laid by @callixstylez
@kikiosinbajo
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @sabjoz
Photography @photokulture
Hair @hairbyehis
Belle @sophiepaulberry
Dress @tinnuques
Mua @kim_beautystudio
Hairstylist @jizreal_stylez
@sozadah @theglammaniac_style
Photographed by @david.afolayan
@therealrhonkefella Outfit: @rhonkefellacollections
Via @amoin_k
Dress @ibrahim_fernandez
Kids!
Dress: @carewcouture
Via: @lydiafabrics