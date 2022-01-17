Connect with us

So Major! LandWey joins Deloitte, Sterling bank on the Great Place to Work® Certified List 👏🏽👏🏽

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

The African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWEC) is Accepting Applications for AWEC Cohort 5

Mark Your Calendar! Applications for AWEC Cohort 5 Will Open on January 17

Access Bank’s 2022 Graduate Trainee Recruitment is still Ongoing via Employee Referral

Introducing the New Association of Professional Women Bankers Executives

Banky W discusses marriage, fatherhood & how he stays visible in the music industry on "Visibility Lunch Hour”

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Goes Down Memory Lane as She Announces Her Last Day on Radio

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Find Fulfilment at Work in 2022

Broda Shaggi shares what inspired his lifestyle, acting technique & the character 'Shaggi' on "#WithChude"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

LandWey Investment, one of Nigeria’s leading real estate developers, joins the list of companies who, for their innovative people practice and workplace culture, have been certified a great place to work.

This certification was issued by the Great Place to Work® Institute Nigeria, a global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, having deemed LandWey qualified, as they surpassed the minimum threshold of a 65% average Trust index score.

According to a survey conducted by the AIS Workplace Stress Survey, workers are often burned out or stressed by their work and this in retrospect has a significant effect on their output at work.

Consequently, employers and employees face work-life balance struggles, burnouts, growth stagnation and talent deficit, the need for a healthy workspace
environment becomes more imperative.

Speaking to this fact, the Group Managing Director, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, in a statement issued by the company, said,

“Most employers and even employees often battle the fear that the bigger a company grows, the more difficult it becomes to work in, especially in a fast-paced and competitive environment like ours in Nigeria.”

“This is why at LandWey, we encourage healthy competition, rewarded great performance and support all our employees in their pursuit of excellence and this honor is a testament to this fact.”

Furthermore, the Chief Operations Officer, LandWey, Seun Eyitayo, expressed the importance of producing great talents;

“We are in the business of producing the right workforce by creating a healthy environment that enables growth and productivity, invariably improving the real estate sector and the economy at large.”

Other companies certified by the Great Place to Work Institute Nigeria include Sterling Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Deloitte, Courtville to mention a few.

