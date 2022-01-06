Connect with us

Music

New Video: Zonjjy - Trust Me

Music

New Video: Ruger — Snapchat

Events Music

Join Banky W & Glory Edozien on the Visibility Lunch Hour Show at 12PM on January 7th

Events Music Scoop

Patoranking Wrapped Up 2021 with a Spectacular Performance at the Big Name Concert

Events Music Scoop

From "Twice As Tall" to "African Giant", Burna Boy The Live Experience Concert was Epic

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid Wowed Fans at Vibes on the Beach Concert Capping Off 2021 with a Bang | See Photos

Music

New music + Video: Chinyere Nwankwo - Take All the Glory

Music

New Music: Genesis Madhouse - Alhaji

Music

New Music: 2ice - Time Bomb

BN TV Music

Watch Goya Menor put a spin on his viral single “Ameno” on Glitch Africa

Music

New Video: Zonjjy – Trust Me

Published

7 hours ago

 on


UK singer-songwriter and rapper Zonjjy has made it again with his wavy hit song and music video titled “Trust Me“, this visuals has gained over 200K+ views on its first week of release.

The music video was first featured on America’s biggest hip-hop music websites ‘Allhiphop’ and ‘WorldstarHiphop’ to name a few.

In the track, Zonjjy speaks about money, fame and how he is now in control of his future after he faced a lot of trouble with the law and haters. The lyrics and the video speak for themselves.

Watch the music video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Find Fulfilment at Work in 2022

Rita Chidinma: Listen! The Fear of Happiness in Motherhood is a Real Thing

Jessica Ireju: Finding My Way Home

Your Better Self with Akanna: Why You Should Never Outsource The Running of Your Life to Experts

This Zimbabwean Lawyer-Cum-Chef is Restoring Hope One Plate At a Time
css.php