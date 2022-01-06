New Video: Zonjjy – Trust Me



UK singer-songwriter and rapper Zonjjy has made it again with his wavy hit song and music video titled “Trust Me“, this visuals has gained over 200K+ views on its first week of release.

The music video was first featured on America’s biggest hip-hop music websites ‘Allhiphop’ and ‘WorldstarHiphop’ to name a few.

In the track, Zonjjy speaks about money, fame and how he is now in control of his future after he faced a lot of trouble with the law and haters. The lyrics and the video speak for themselves.

