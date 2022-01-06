Join Banky W & Glory Edozien on the Visibility Lunch Hour Show at 12PM on January 7th

Join Thought Leadership and LinkedIn Visibility Expert, Glory Edozien (PhD) as she interviews award winning artist and actor Banky W on her premier show Live on LinkedIn.

11 years ago, Glory Edozien interviewed Bankole Williams, exclusively for Bella Naija and the interview went down as one of the most personal interviews ever given by Banky at the time. You can check the interview here.

On the 7th of January, Glory, in partnership with Bella Naija, will again be interviewing Bankole as part of her Visibility Lunch Hour show- where Africa’s top leaders share their career and visibility secrets. During the interview Banky and Glory will be discussing his career journey over the last eleven years- Fatherhood, marriage, starting a business, keeping his sound relevant, and remaining visible in a music industry that has evolved.

The show will be streamed Live on Glory’s LinkedIn Page and YouTube.

Join them both at noon this Friday! Don’t forget to tell a friend.