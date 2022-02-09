9ice & Olasunkanmi Just Welcomed Another Beautiful Addition to Their Family

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for singer 9ice and his wife, event planner Olasunkanmi Ajala-Akande. The couple just welcomed their second child.

The news was shared by 9ice, who is overjoyed to be a dad again. “My baby just delivered a baby,” he wrote in the caption celebrating the arrival of their newborn who they’ve named Myla.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 9ice (@9iceofficial)

The new mum also shared the news with her gorgeous maternity shoot. In one of the posts, she wrote:

God has been beyond showing out in my life since the beginning of 2021. I am so grateful to him I can’t even begin to put it into words. Everything isn’t always sunshine when God blesses you. He also expects you to manage well what he has given you. You really do have to be careful and be ready for all of the residues that comes with it. And in it you believe he would never give you more than you can bear. I am super duper thankful. Thank you Lord for this new addition to our family. Just know baby Myla that you were wished for, longed for, prayed for, and will be forever loved.

See the maternity photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 9ice (@9iceofficial)

Congratulations to 9ice and Olasunkanmi on their new bundle of joy.

