Connect with us

Music Scoop

Falz teases new album with Chiké, Wande Coal & Reekado Banks

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Falz & Kizz Daniel Showed Up & Out for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session | See Photos

Features Music

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?

BN TV Music

Seyi Shay tells Accelerate TV five ridiculous stories she has heard about herself

Music

New Music + Video: Lisa Viola feat. Majeeed - Lagos

Music

New Video: Namenj - Baby Nagode

BN TV Music

New Video: Naira Marley - Kojosese

Music Scoop

Tems Shines in Tommy Hilfiger's New Tommy Jeans Spring 2022 Campaign

BN TV Music

Reekado Banks makes a surprise appearance on Glitch Africa to perform "Ozumba Mbadiwe"

BN TV Music

Mayorkun opens up about his musical journey & dream collaboration with Drake on "That Grape Juice"

Music

Falz teases new album with Chiké, Wande Coal & Reekado Banks

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The wait for a new album will soon be over, according to a series of posts on Falz‘s Instagram.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter shared photos from his current album recording camp, informing fans that his seventh album, a follow-up to his last effort “Moral Instruction,” which was launched in 2019, will be released soon. Chike, LAX, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, and a bevvy of other artists are expected to appear on the next album.

On Wednesday, January 2, the rapper announced that the “album is nearly done”, complementing the post with photos from the recording session, which included producers such as Chillz, Pheelz, and Sess.

See the photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: “On Black Sisters Street” is Teaching Us To See People More

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?

Peace Akinyode: Is it Selfish to Choose Not to Have Kids?

Titilayo Olurin: Of Nose Studs, Body Piercings and A Mother’s Disapproval
css.php