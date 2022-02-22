Praise Okereafor emerges as Winner of the Maggi O ta lenu Maiden Edition

The Maggi O ta lenu show came to an end in a grand finale on February 19th, 2022. The show, which was organized by Maggi, Nigeria’s number one seasoning brand, was a celebration of the indigenous culture, language, and meals of the Yoruba people.

Twelve contestants were chosen from five states after being put through a rigorous selection process. On the show, the selected contestants competed for the grand prize of N1 million naira. They pounded, turned, stirred, sliced, and diced and did an excellent job at it, but at the end of the day, only one winner could be chosen.

Praise Okereafor, who represented Ibadan on the show was selected as the winner of the show’s maiden edition. All through the show, he dazzled the judges with his cooking skills and his pace. From budget meals to celebratory meals, he proved to be up to the task.

He was announced as the champion by the amiable host of the show, Kie kie, right after the judges’ deliberations. The judges consisted of Kehinde Bankole, Adedimeji Lateef, Tobi Fletcher (Ofada boy), and Iyabo Ojo as the guest judge.

When asked about what he intended to do after the show, he mentioned that he just wanted to enjoy himself while cooking, because for him, cooking is his lifestyle. In his words “If you’ve seen me, you’ve seen food.”

“Is it any surprise that he has been crowned the winner?” – Maggi O ta lenu

While the viewers are sad to see the beautiful display of Yoruba food, culture and language come to an end, they are excited for what is to come in the subsequent editions. They are confident that O ta Lenu is here to stay.

