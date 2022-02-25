Connect with us

Monaky kicks off the year with “Clock In” & “Green Speech” | Listen

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Monaky starts the year off right with two exciting new songs “Clock In” and “Green Speech“.

On “Clock In” produced by Grammy-winning producer Telz, Monaky tells an exciting tale of a young successful man’s experience with a beautiful woman while on his way to work one day.

“Green Speech” produced by Shuga Saunds, Monaky talks about the perks of being rich and how money makes what one thought impossible possible.

These two new sounds once again reaffirm how talented Monaky is. You’ll surely enjoy every bit of it.

Check them out below:

