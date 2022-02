Soulful, hip-hop diva, Ijekimora teams up with producer Kel-P to deliver a stellar and sonically beautiful piece titled “Temptation.”

Born in Nigeria, raised in Dallas, Texas, Ijekimora is on the rise in Nigeria. Her love for the hip-hop culture is reflected in her musical approach and demeanour, which carries a punch of introspection as she speaks in various native languages

Listen to her new track “Temptation” below:

Stream and download here.