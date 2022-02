YBNL latest signee, Asake drops his debut EP titled “Ololade Asake,” a follow up to the buzzing hit song “Omo Ope” which features Olamide, produced by Magicsticks.

The new project houses 4 tracks such as “Trabaye“, “Sungba” and “Baba God“. Magicsticks produced all tracks except the 4th which was produced by Niphkeys.

Listen to the full EP below:

Stream and download the EP here.