New Video: Phyno feat. Peruzzi – Belong To You

Nigerian rapper Phyno has dropped the visuals for “Belong To You,” a track featuring Peruzzi off his “Something To Live For” album.

“Something to Live For” is the artist’s 4th studio album, which he dropped in 2021, and features notable names like Olamide, Flavour, Peruzzi, The Cavemen, DSmoke, and JDess. Other artists featured on the album include the Ghanaian duo, Pappy Kojo and Bee Pee, as well as Canadian singer, Anjulie.

Watch the video for “Something To Love For” below: