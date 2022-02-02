Tems Shines in Tommy Hilfiger’s New Tommy Jeans Spring 2022 Campaign

Connect with us

Grammy-nominated singer Tems is one of the stars featured in the new Tommy Jeans spring 2022 campaign!

Tommy Hilfiger, the global premium clothing brand, debuted the new campaign with Tems, virtual model imma, and BMXer BikeLifeRex.

The announcement was made via a post on Tommy Hilfiger’s Instagram page, with the caption:

Crazy tings happen when we link up with @temsbaby. Thanks for sharing your voice with us and welcome to the #TommyJeans fam.🕊✨

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Jeans (@tommyjeans)

The “Play To Progress” campaign by Tommy Jeans centres on exploring the creativity in the minds of individuals.

Reflecting on what “Play To Progress” means to her, Tems said in a press release: “Learning to find what your own stance is in life evolves your creativity. That’s freedom. I was tired of waiting for help. So, I taught myself the production skills I needed to make a song. Only I have the power to change my fate.”

Tems who is constantly serving up beauty and style inspo with her edgy out of the box looks on and off stage, is the only African working with the brand on this campaign.

You go, girl!

