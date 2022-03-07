BNSWomensMonth: Check Out these 5 Unmissable Quotes from Our #BNSConvos with Cuppy

Our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month #BNSConvos” Break-In & Break The Mold: How to Thrive in a Unique Industry” session, which was held on Saturday, March 5th, made one thing clear; in a male-dominated industry, you have to be intentional. Have a proper balance of believing in your abilities, mapping out a strategy and being consistent.

Throughout the discussion, one common theme emerged: thriving in a male-dominated industry is possible if you are passionate about your work and put the time and effort into it.

BellaNaija Style hosted disc jockey, producer and artiste Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as Cuppy, over a 1-hour LIVE session to discuss her career trajectory so far, the barriers she faced in the entertainment industry and her work ethic.

We have rounded up five unmissable quotes from Saturday’s event.

When asked if there was ever a real “a-ha” moment when she knew she was taking off, Cuppy had this to say:

Idon’t think I’m there yet. I believe complacency is a disease that affects ambition, so the minute you feel you have arrived, that is when you stop hustling.

On opportunities presenting themselves:

When it’s your time, it’s your time. My mum always tells me preparation meets opportunity. What you are looking for will present itself. You just have to prepare for it.

On her work ethic:

I’m addicted to my potential. I didn’t need to go to Oxford University, but because I could, I did. I didn’t need to own a jewellery line, but because I could, I did. The key is to figure out what you love and go after it.

On navigating and thriving in a male-dominated industry:

Going into a male-dominated space, you have to have zeal and be strong. Women have to work twice as hard to get half as much done. Compared to my male counterparts, I’m still underpaid, undervalued and according to them, I have to have a particular aesthetic which I fight to this day. My advice is to be at peace with yourself because men in that industry will tell you that you are not good enough. You have to come at peace with yourself and know that you are enough. You will have a difficult time if you work just for validation. Do what you love. Understand your environment and build on your strengths.

On why it is important to celebrate yourself:

We need to experience things, and we need to celebrate our victories. Self-appreciation is crucial.

