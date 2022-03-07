Connect with us

Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Check Out these 5 Unmissable Quotes from Our #BNSConvos with Cuppy

Events Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Join BellaNaija Style’s Conversation this Weekend With Cuppy

Style

Daniel Kaluuya Stole The Spotlight At The NAACP Image Awards 2022 in Gucci

Events Style

Hey BNers, Clear Your Schedule - The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is Back!

Style

Beverly Naya Is Goddess Personified in This New Photoshoot by Emmanuel Oyeleke

Style

Rejoice Jewellery Lovers! Symbols of Authority's Pieces are Now Available on Moda Operandi!

Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

"Insecure" Co-stars Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis Had All Eyes On Them At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 181

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Chic Workwear Ensembles: Issue 113

Style

To No One’s Surprise, Nancy Isime Was One Stylish Host At #TFAA16

Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Check Out these 5 Unmissable Quotes from Our #BNSConvos with Cuppy

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month #BNSConvos” Break-In & Break The Mold: How to Thrive in a Unique Industry” session, which was held on Saturday, March 5th, made one thing clear; in a male-dominated industry, you have to be intentional. Have a proper balance of believing in your abilities, mapping out a strategy and being consistent.

Throughout the discussion, one common theme emerged: thriving in a male-dominated industry is possible if you are passionate about your work and put the time and effort into it.

@cuppymusic

BellaNaija Style hosted disc jockey, producer and artiste Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as Cuppy, over a 1-hour LIVE session to discuss her career trajectory so far, the barriers she faced in the entertainment industry and her work ethic.

We have rounded up five unmissable quotes from Saturday’s event.

When asked if there was ever a real “a-ha” moment when she knew she was taking off, Cuppy had this to say:

Idon’t think I’m there yet. I believe complacency is a disease that affects ambition, so the minute you feel you have arrived, that is when you stop hustling.

On opportunities presenting themselves:

When it’s your time, it’s your time. My mum always tells me preparation meets opportunity. What you are looking for will present itself. You just have to prepare for it.

@cuppymusic

On her work ethic:

I’m addicted to my potential. I didn’t need to go to Oxford University, but because I could, I did. I didn’t need to own a jewellery line, but because I could, I did. The key is to figure out what you love and go after it.

On navigating and thriving in a male-dominated industry:

Going into a male-dominated space, you have to have zeal and be strong. Women have to work twice as hard to get half as much done. Compared to my male counterparts, I’m still underpaid, undervalued and according to them, I have to have a particular aesthetic which I fight to this day.

My advice is to be at peace with yourself because men in that industry will tell you that you are not good enough. You have to come at peace with yourself and know that you are enough. You will have a difficult time if you work just for validation. Do what you love. Understand your environment and build on your strengths.

On why it is important to celebrate yourself:

We need to experience things, and we need to celebrate our victories. Self-appreciation is crucial.

If you missed our #BNSConvos with Cuppy click here, and follow our #BNSWomensMonth22 activities here.

Don’t forget to follow the conversations on Instagram with #BNSConvos #BNSWomensMonth and #BNSWomensMonth22

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Dating With Self Confidence

Rita Chidinma: How Difficult Can Motherhood Get?

Adebayo Adeleke: Building Better Opportunities For Women in Business

Mz Chizzy: Six Little Blunders to Avoid in Canada

BN Book Review: Singular by Adefunke Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php