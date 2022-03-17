You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Female Bosses Behind The Brands Taking Over this Weekend With Sandrah Tubobereni, Reni Abina & Adedoyin Somuyiwa

Every week in March, BellaNaija Style will host relevant, thought-provoking conversations with African female industry leaders in the fashion, beauty and media space on @bellanaijastyle‘s Instagram Live. So mark your calendars for the ultimate #BNSConvos!

Fashion has long been dominated by the major fashion houses usually run by white males at the top of the business. However, with the advent of campaigns such as #BuyBlack and #BuyMadeinAfrica, as well as increased conversations around ethical fashion, the importance of diversity, inclusion, and responsible fashion is finally being highlighted.

African designers are at the forefront of it all. Why not? We have the ability, expertise, and zeal. From swimwear and loungewear pieces to occasion wear – some of the biggest brand names that perfectly complete the #BlackGirlLuxury aesthetic are predominantly African.

Learn from the African designers behind the brands the IT Fashion girls are wearing right now what it takes to build a fashion brand from Africa to the world.

Meet The Speakers

Sandrah Tubobereni

Sandrah Tubobereni is the Creative Director of multi-award-winning and internationally acclaimed fashion house TUBO. Embroidered with her creative vision to change the world through fashion coupled with her daring imagination and audacity, Tubo as she is fondly called, has stitched a distinct and recognisable aesthetic through the TUBO brand. An MBA graduate of Coventry University, with a Distinction in Global Financial Services and experience in Business Development, the Port Harcourt born designer brings together a refined style and understanding of the female physique through designs and fabrics infused with her Nigerian heritage. The TUBO brand believes in celebrating and empowering women through clothes. It embodies the vibrancy of African culture laced with contemporary global influences. As a self-taught designer, Tubo’s passion fuels her ability to create, pushing the boundaries of style and creativity. Reni Abina

Reni Abina (LLB, MBA) is the founder and creative director of Rendoll Lagos. A Nigerian womenswear brand that creates stylish and comfortable pieces guaranteed to turn heads in every room. Her brand has been featured in international publications, including British Vogue, Elle, Cosmo and Glamour magazine.

Her pieces are manufactured in Lagos by gifted artisans and distributed internationally via their online store. She is passionate about growing the popularity of the Nigerian fashion industry.

For her, Rendoll is more than clothing. It is a community of women and a collaborative movement towards confidently expressing one’s self regardless of shape or size, through fashionable clothing.

Adedoyin Somuyiwa

Born out of her deep love for jewellery and a wild dream in her heart, Adedoyin Somuyiwa created Raenna (fondly known as @shop.raenna), an accessories brand in Lagos created for stylish, unapologetic women.

Her belief is simple – accessorizing is an art form and just as important as the clothes women wear. Over the years, she has built a community where women can freely express themselves wearing Raenna pieces, whether in mundane everyday tasks or special occasions.

Raised by a stylish grandmother in Ibadan, who was particular about her jewellery, Adedoyin developed a deep love for bold gold pieces that blossomed into a brand that leads with clear intentions. Her vision remains creating a welcoming space for women, especially African women, to access glamorous jewellery at attainable prices and share stories of their experiences while living boldly and authentically in Raenna.

