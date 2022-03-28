Abiriba Agog as Teacher & Women’s Leader retires in Style

‘We have all heard of that town known as Abiriba, in the Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State and it is no news that they are great people of affluence, deeply rooted in their culture and traditions’.

The Retiree (Celebrant), Chief Julie Udunma Lekwuwa (Née Eze Azu) was an educationist and is a stakeholder in the community. She retired both professionally from active civil services in Nigeria, and traditionally from active communal services in Abiriba.