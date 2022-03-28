Connect with us

Events

Abiriba Agog as Teacher & Women’s Leader retires in Style

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Chief Julie Udunma Lekwuwa (Ada Ena), the Retiree.

‘We have all heard of that town known as Abiriba, in the Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State and it is no news that they are great people of affluence, deeply rooted in their culture and traditions’.

The Retiree (Celebrant), Chief Julie Udunma Lekwuwa (Née Eze Azu) was an educationist and is a stakeholder in the community. She retired both professionally from active civil services in Nigeria,  and traditionally from active communal services in Abiriba.
See beautiful photos from the party:
Image.jpeg

The Celebrant (Ctr) and her children. L-R: Isaac Lekwuwa, Ure Anya, Nwanna Ochu.

Chief and Lolo Ebube Dike, The Mayor of Obolobo Egesigh Eze Azu.

Image.jpeg

Dr. Okafor Mang Lekwuwa

Image.jpeg

L-R: Celebrant’s Son in-law; Chidi Anagha Agwu Anya (Esq.), Ure Anya, Lolo Nkechi Okebulu Jombo.

L-R: Chief Nene Dike, Lolo Joy Ifegwu Chukwu (Continental), Lady Rose Orji

Celebrant’s Niece, Victoria Isioma Ogbonnaya Agwu with group of friends.

Prince Ogbonnaya Agwu Oko.

Lolo Nina Ejindu

ADMIN. Philip Lekwuwa with family.

L-R: Elder Udunma Ibe Otisi, Elder Inyang-Anya Oko Anya, Lady Ugo John Ifendu, Chief John Agwu Mang Ifendu.

Chief Uwa Ndukwe (Ndyson).

Celebrant with her sister, Madame Christy N. Kalu, Alias Ota’ Buru Igwo.

See highlights from the event from youtube below:

See Party & Gift Showers:

Presentation of precious gift items by the celebrant’s children.

 

