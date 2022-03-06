We are excited about the Launch of Ginger Power 50/50 & GingerAid – The Coloring & Mindset Transformation Book with an Inspiring Message

“To neglect the Holistic Wellness of today’s Youth within any society is probably the most brutal singular “Death Sentence” the community could ascribe upon itself.

The introduction of ‘Ginger Power 50/50’ and our Literacy Products is our answer to slowly but surely begin to chip away at the concerning status quo while addressing the ills; as with all potentially terminal ailments with “Prevention Rather than Cure”. – Aminah ‘Ginger’ Gbajabiamila Wrapping up a highly transformative year of successfully launching its Inaugural Ginger Power 50/50 Cohort, and introducing the ‘GingerAid’ Coloring & Mindset Transformation Book in the United States; Ginger Power Africa presents the book at a LIVE launch event in Lagos, Nigeria.

On July 31, Nigerian born – Atlanta resident, Aminah ‘Ginger’ Gbajabiamila an avid Socialpreneur, Speaker, Coach, and Transformational Life Stylist kicked off Ginger Power 50/50, her (Half-Life) dream initiative to address Youth Wellness Empowerment and Gender Equity Advocacy, The ‘Ginger Power 50/50’ (GP50/50) Impact Program in commemoration of her Golden Jubilee.

The highlight of the event was the Virtual launch of GingerAid!

The ‘Ginger Power’ Coloring & Mindset Transformation Book – which Aminah co-authored with her thirteen-year-old, only daughter, and youngest child.

Subsequently, the book’s LIVE debut followed in Atlanta on November 27, and in Lagos, Nigeria on December 22. The GingerAid Lagos launch, hosted at The Learning Place, Lekki was anchored by Classic FM Radio OAP Sola Schullzz’ Mogaji and selectively chaired (in absentia) by Her Excellency First Lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun – a thriving businesswoman and philanthropist as the Chief Launcher, in alignment with her role as the United Nations Sustainable Development Champion, and her personal commitments to SDGs Nos. 3, 4, 5 & 17 – which the book addresses.

A poignant excerpt from her address, reiterated at a private presentation of GingerAid by the authors’ states, “As much as possible I will remain committed to the achievement of SDG 4 by 2030, which is the universal provision of free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes, through improved planning and by addressing some of the systemic barriers that hinder an effective education strategy.

This book and all it stands for is an avenue for us to achieve this, therefore I am very delighted to launch it and look forward to the impact it will have on our young girls (and boys) around the world.” – Bamidele Abiodun, HE First Lady of Ogun State

A highlight of the launch was a riveting panel discourse, moderated by Bolanle Adewole – Early Childhood Educator, Executive Director of the Learning Place; on the subject Presenting The Girl & Boy Child Their Global Future: Normalizing The Concept of Diversity and Early Excellence’.

The relevant topic and theme of the GingerAid launch are so apt in relation to the book’s context and content. GingerAid is a unique UnStatusQuo first of its kind Coloring & Mindset Transformation Book, an engaging interactive, inspiring, and aspirational Color and Activity Book for all girls (and boys), inspired by disadvantaged girls of minority classification to stimulate the innate curiosities of their Future Selves and “ginger” them to explore vast POSSIBILITIES. GingerAid is an engaging interactive, inspiring and aspirational Color and Activity Book for girls of all ages, classifications, and orientations to inspire a renewed generational mindset of self-belief, confidence, and the audacity to dare to seek and leverage their unique authentic Value Add.

It is an endearing Mother-Daughter collaboration borne of our desire to instill and raise the Self Awareness, Esteem, and Confidence of Young Girls; by providing vivid imagery of abstract inspirational roles, and actual Role Models to aspire to. Ginger expresses and upholds our personal and enterprise commitments to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing), 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). It features a cross-section of easily recognizable inspirational global Female Role Models (as interpreted by illustrator, Awele Emili), in color on the Covers and Centre spread pages.

The likes of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Bose Ogulu, Lisa Nichols, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Malala Yousafzai, the late Maya Angelou, Beyonce, and various Nigerian-based icons such as Uche Pedro, Tara Fela Durotoye, Tiwa Savage, etc; with over 30 pages of various abstract aspirational roles in Black and White illustrations by Elle Powell, for the users’ own imagination to flow and flourish as they color through.

“When a girl is reading or going through the pages of this book she should feel a certain type of way, and by the time she is done reading this book and coloring; she should paint a different picture or image of herself and have this different feeling.” – Naimah Gbajabiamila

With the simultaneous birthing of GingerAid and Ginger Power 50/50, GSL is poised to contribute its quota to Youth Wellbeing, Empowerment, and Gender Equity advocacy. Gbajabiamila states “Ginger Power 50/50 proposes an ethical, non-classroom educational path to Sustainable Integration, reliant on the overall well-being of our Youth with a 50/50 Gender focus; NOT the “Girl-Child” over the “BoyChild” nor Vice versa.”

Ginger Power 50/50 is a program with a long-term outlook to annually impact 50 Male and 50 Female Young Adults between the ages of 15 – 30 (per United Nations guidelines), of Nigerian descent at Home or in the Diaspora. After the inaugural (FREE) cohort, the program will continue to run as established over 4 weeks in August/September; consisting of a Pre Commencement Ceremony, and Weekly Group Sessions, to culminate with a Certification Celebration.

Deserving program participants will receive:

• Personal Development Coaching

• Career Business and Lifestyle Transformation (CABLS)

• eBooks: ◦ The Daring Power of One ◦ Dear Applicant

• Mental Health Awareness Insights

• Emotional Intelligence Guidance

• Financial Independence Practices

• Networking, Camaraderie, Safe Space, more…

As to why these projects at this time? Gbajabiamila responds “the WHY is very simple – to help build, nurture and engage a more viable Youth population of Nigerian origin”, stemming from the custodianship of her own three children – two qualifying Young Adults, and a rookie Teenager (13), at the program onset, now 14. They fuel the reason – the inspiration to continuously seek and refine the Passion, Purpose, Productivity, Positioning, and Profitability of GSL and Ginger Power of One Africa.

GingerAid The ‘Ginger Power’ Coloring & Mindset Transformation Book is now available globally on Amazon, and within the US via this link. It is coming to local (Nigerian) bookstores shortly. The team’s excitement over this launch is palpable.

Founder, Aminah Gbajabiamila is committed to serving the Youth, and their (often Middle-Age) parents and/or guardians to Connect Soulfully to source, in order to get Clear and FREE to live their best authentic, purposeful, and productive lives. She is an alum of the University of Lagos (B.Sc 1994), The Ohio State University (MPA 1996), and the Institute of Leadership Management (Certified PR 2009); she is a Cherie Blair Foundation Mentee.

Aminah is also the author of the eBook ‘The Daring Power of One: 1’mPOSSIBLE. So Are You.’

Available on Amazon Kindle.

Proceeds from all book sales support Ginger Power of One Africa and its programs.

