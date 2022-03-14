BNSWomensMonth: 6 Powerful Takeaways from Our #BNSConvos with Dodos Uvieghara, Debbie Beeko & Nonye Udeogu

We delivered an enlightening experience via our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month #BNSConvos, “How To Tap Into The Creator Economy Gold Rush,” live on Saturday, March 12th.

A trio of leading female African content creators spoke with us, makeup artist and content creator Dodos Uvieghara, DIY queen and freelance curator Debbie Beeko, and visual storyteller Nonye Udeogu, about their journey so far and offered practical tips on how to launch and build a successful brand.

We’ve rounded up six unmissable quotes from Saturday’s event.

Dodos Uvieghara

Presently, everybody is driven by the metrics and insights of the algorithm and looking for ways to beat it. It is vital to stay true to who you are while keeping your audience engaged. In 2022, a post’s value triumphs over curated aesthetics. You don’t have to own a professional camera or buy the most appealing presets. The quality of work and value per post attract collaborators and maintain your followers’ interest.

Debbie Beeko

I see my followers as my friends, and I listen to what they like. In response to requests, I conduct extensive research and share my findings. I use the information I learn to create content on my page. Authenticity is essential for creatives. I enjoy showing people multiple ways to dress up with my DIYs. To be successful, you must find what you are good at and stay consistent. You will attract a loyal audience through your consistency.

Nonye Udeogu

I enjoy making videos. Playing with transitions is a big part of what I enjoy doing. It is crucial to find what you are passionate about and learn as much of it as possible. Understanding what appeals to your followers is crucial if you wish to convert your platform into a buying audience. However, make sure your content reflects your passions.

If you missed our #BNSConvos this Saturday, click here, and follow our #BNSWomensMonth22 activities here.

Don’t forget to follow the conversations on Instagram with #BNSConvos #BNSWomensMonth and #BNSWomensMonth22