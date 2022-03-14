Connect with us

Damson Idris Is Pure Eye-Candy In This The Hollywood Reporter Feature

Published

5 hours ago

 on

British Nigerian actor Damson Idris, now tagged “TV’s Hottest Antihero” by The Hollywood Reporter, got featured in the magazine’s most recent issue, showcasing his iconic style and flawless skin.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damson Idris (@damsonidris)

In this series, Damson looks spectacular in two eye-catching looks. The first look features the style star in a pink wide-leg pantsuit paired with black chunky dress shoes. In his second look, Damson stuck to a classic all-black ensemble.

For this feature, Damson delves into his career trajectory, idol and inspiration, starry social connections, the season 5 premiere episode of his hit show Snowfall and much more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celeste Sloman (@celestesloman)

Read excerpts from the cover interview below.

On his starry social connections:

The best thing about my life, I haven’t reached out to any of these circumstances, so I know it’s genuine. The only person I ever begged was John Singleton. And I begged him because I said, ‘Hey, if I get this part, I promise you, I won’t let you down.’ And, hopefully, I haven’t.

On his hit show Snowfall:

Shows about drugs can be two things. They could be glamorizing a horrible life. Or there could be something you learn from.

I think [Snowfall] gets compared to the likes of The Wire, or The SopranosBreaking Bad because you are able to empathize with the characters.  You are able to see drug abuse in a completely different way than you might have seen before.… You learn something from it while being entertained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damson Idris (@damsonidris)

For more from Damson Idris, visit HollywoodReporter.com.

Credit

Photography: @celestesloman

