ICYMI: Kaiser Coby’s New Makeup Line in Collaboration With Nudestix is Everything!

Ghanaian beauty YouTuber Kaiser Coby recently launched her makeup collection in partnership with vegan makeup brand Nudestix — and the products feature two kits tagged Baby Got Peach & It’s Poppin’.

Kaiser’s collection includes liner, blush, highlighter and gloss. Like the rest of Nudestix’s products, the products are vegan and cruelty-free and designed to work for all skin types.

Watch the video below to see the scoop on how the creative process was for her.

