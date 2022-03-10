Connect with us

Sterling Alternative Finance is granting Females up to N10million for Financing | Here's how to participate

Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs gave the Tea on Productivity at the FCMB Top-5-In-5 Season 2 | Get The Scoop

Take a Look at how 9PSB is #BreakingtheBias to Support Women's Financial Inclusion this International Women's Day 2022

Hearty Cheers as PoloLuxury becomes Official Timekeeper of Lagos International Polo Tournament 2022

To Celebrate International Women's Day 2022, Triller Joins #BreakTheBias 'Making Gender Bias History' Campaign

Explore & Pre-order the newly-launched ASUS Series Here

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole set to Speak at the Access Bank International Women's Day Conference | Register Here

CN to the Rescue is Back for Season 2

There is so much to be Won in the First Bank Verve Card Transact and Win Promo | Here is how to Join

Showmax is Celebrating IWD 2022 by turning the Spotlight on Women in Nollywood

Are you a Woman in need of financing for your Next Level? Then this is for you.

To commemorate Women’s Month, Sterling Alternative Finance under its Alt Woman platform is giving Women up to N10million per application at lower markup rates and a credit score boost to make it easier for all Women to access this financing.

How to Apply

Simply click the link below to get started:

Link: SAF

Eligibility for Financing

  1. Must be a SAF customer (both existing and new)
  2. Must be a female entrepreneur or business owner – If in a partnership, a Female must own a major stake in the business.
  3. Must possess specified regulatory certificates for their line of business.
  4. Must possess business registration documents from Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)
  5. Proof of 2 years’ business existence (e.g., utility bill, invoice receipt, bank statement, etc.)
  6. Must provide 2 years’ bank statement to serve as proof of their revenue.
  7. Initial credit financing ranges in size from N500,000 to N10, 000,000, depending on the stage of business development, the funding structure, and the overall finance requirements of the investee company.
  8. Repayment duration is 24 months
  9. Mark-Up is at a lower rate of 13% and the moratorium is 3 months.

Now is the time to Level Up!

Terms and conditions apply.

