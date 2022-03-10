Join Temilade Salami and Gideon Olanrewaju for this Info Session on ‘How To Ace Your Chevening Interview” | March 13th

On March 4, 2022, Temilade Salami emerged one of three students of the University of Sussex who each won the COP Climate Leader Prizes worth £3,000 in recognition of their outstanding climate leadership.

An environmental sustainability advocate, Temilade was chosen for her impressive and excellent contributions to promoting a culture that leaves positive footprints on the environmental ecosystem. Her efforts towards protecting the environment are channelled through several initiatives, chief of which is her not-for-profit organisation, EcoChampions, a group of 200 young environmentalists across Nigeria, leading climate education, tree planting and climate change advocacy.

Temilade is a Chevening Scholar studying for a Masters in Environment at the University of Sussex where she has been exposed to tremendous opportunities to advance her mission and that of EcoChampions. She is one of the Chevening scholars at the university who are making a long-lasting impact in their diverse fields.

The University of Sussex has been a breeding ground for young, exceptional students like her. Those intent on taking their career to new levels while making a global impact. Like Temilade, many Chevening scholars who have chosen to study at Sussex have gone on to record unparalleled success and achievements thus making the university a top choice among scholars. In addition to the unique course design, University of Sussex offers multifaceted support to scholars to help them settle and excel in their academic, personal and professional lives.

The university also provides an opportunity for innovative ideas to thrive by identifying and amplifying the efforts of students and scholars who present these ideas. In addition to her £3,000 prize, Temilade had previously been selected as a UNESCO and UNFCCC youth observer for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that was held in Glasgow in November 2021.

Temilade is able to dabble in leadership and volunteering while studying at Sussex. She functions as the Deputy Chair of the University of Sussex Student Sustainability Committee and is also an International Student Ambassador. In the latter role, she represents the University’s International Office in welcoming new and prospective international students and ensuring they settle into campus with ease. The role allows students to develop their interpersonal communication skills, build their portfolio and increase their employability. It is one of the many ways the University helps students to gain valuable experience for the workplace and prepares them for their career.

In addition to shaping scholars academically and positioning them for growth on a global scale, the University of Sussex is equally invested in the overall wellbeing of its students and has designed its campus to facilitate such. The Sussex campus is surrounded by nature and allows students to participate in outdoor, mind-calming and focus-building activities such as cycling, hiking and walking in the nearby South Downs National Park. Located in Brighton, the campus is only 30 minutes away from London, where scholars can visit to partake in fun and cultural activities.

With the increasing popularity of the Chevening Scholarship among international students, particularly those in Nigeria, it has become important for intending scholars to be amply prepared to not only succeed in their interviews but choose the best university.

To this end, Temilade will be hosting a webinar for intending Scholars on How to Ace your Chevening Interview. Scheduled for 6PM on Sunday, March 13 2022. She will, alongside Chevening Alumna, Gideon Olanrewaju expose attendees to the tips and tricks required to impress at the interview and secure the scholarship.

The inspiring story of her trajectory is one of the many to come out of the Chevening community at the University of Sussex, thus sealing the institution’s place as the best choice for intending scholars who are currently deciding where to study.

