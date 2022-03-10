BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Ladies Night & Karaoke

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Beirut Lounge, 123 Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Jay’s Diner Official Launch Party

Jay’s Diner is hosting its official launch party, and it promises to be an epic experience, complete with delicious cuisine, terrific games, and great music. RSVP is necessary, so please confirm your attendance using the link provided below.

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Jay’s Diner, Falomo Square, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Karaoke Thursdays

Ladies pull up tonight for a karaoke/night party hosted by Desire and Chaskia. Come sing it better than your fave ever did.

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Soca Thursday

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Friday Live Band

This Friday at the Brewery promises to be so much fun with Band Spice serenading you with good music.

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08086429763

YPick in the Garden

Get ready for a breathtaking night of jazz with performances by YPick for just N3000.

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 8 Bayo Kuku Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 09056185191 or 08023655437

Special Women Shoutout

Playzone Technologies is celebrating remarkable women with free shots for the first 20 ladies, a video game competition, a freeboard, and card games.

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022.

Venue: Playzone Arena, ANISZA Foundation & Gallery, The Exhibition Pavillion opposite Radio house area 11, Garki, Abuja.

Fridays Beirut with DJ Khaddi

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Beirut Lounge, 123 Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Prof Pat Utomi’s Book Reading and Signing Session at Rovingheights Bookstore

Professor Pat Utomi, Professor of political economy, management expert and author of the book “Why Not: Citizenship, State Capture, Creeping Fascism and Criminal Hijack of Politics in Nigeria” will be discussing and signing copies of the book at Rovingheights Bookstore.

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Rovingheights Bookstore, Landmark Center, Oniru, Lagos.

RSVP: 09139069792 or send an email to [email protected]

Silent Disco Friday Special

Silent disco Friday special is here again! Enjoy your weekend in grand style while you network with new people.

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Grill by Yanna, 1B Adeyemi Lawson St, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09049027698 or HERE

The Shekere Concert

Dr Tony Rapu is set to host The Shekere Concert this weekend to reconnect people to God as they navigate the challenges plaguing the world at this moment. The Shekere Concert will be led by Dr Tony Rapu and features special guest ministers including Gbenga Akinfewa, Nosa and Dare Justified ministering alongside The Lagos Community Gospel Choir. This event is free and no registration is required.

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Expo Center of The Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Mainland Block Party x Femme IWD 2022

Guinness in collaboration with Mainland Block Party with Femme Africa is treating 200 women to an amazing experience this weekend.

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Venue: CCX Lagos, 273 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

#BNSConvos: How To Tap Into The Creator Economy Gold Rush

Every week in March, BellaNaija Style will host relevant, thought-provoking conversations with African female industry leaders in the fashion, beauty and media space. Three of the biggest influencers on the continent who grew from zero followers to having massive platforms and scoring the best influencer marketing deals will discuss how they have navigated the space over the years and how to turn social media fame into success IRL.

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijastyle’s Instagram LIVE

Inspiring Change Conference: Run Forward

For the last 8 years, philanthropist and women empowerment activist; Adesunmbo Adeoye has anchored the Inspiring Change Conference, with a host of various influential Nigerian women. This year, the prestigious brand hosts its 9th edition, themed “Run Forward”.

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Wisdom Arena, 1 Williams Est, Agege, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Art X Selfie

Count down hours to the anticipated ArtXSelfie edition happening this Saturday. No experience is required, it’s a 100% guided painting session!

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: La Cour Hotel, 33 Glover Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Daycation at Coney Island

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Coney Island Beach, Ajah, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Daycation at Omu Resort

Omu Resort is one location, multiple attraction resort. It features activities such as a zoo, wax museum, waterfront called Omu Creek, freshwater Seaworld, and activities like Go Karting, Amusement rides, and Quad biking. Access fee N16,000, N20,000, and N23,000.

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki.

RSVP: Call 09049027698 or HERE

Key Lessons to Succeeding as a Female Entrepreneur

In celebration of International Women’s Day, ImpactHER – an impact-driven organization that seeks to empower African female entrepreneurs by bridging the gender financing gap to help African female entrepreneurs realize their full economic potential will be hosting female entrepreneurs this weekend. This event has been curated to help female entrepreneurs in Africa break barriers, become globally relevant, and give them the platform to share their stories.

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

RSVP: HERE

The Unforgettable Concert

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Balmoral convention centre, Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Walkers District – Abuja

Abuja get ready! Johnnie Walker is painting your town red with some of your favourite talents.

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Venue: Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

The Mo’ Money

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Women’s Month and in the spirit of what the community stands for, The Kumu Circle created a well-rounded event that will empower young women with the knowledge and tools required to earn more and take charge of their finances. There are three sessions by our three amazing speakers: The One About Crypto & NFTs – Teju Adeyinka, Head of Growth Send cash. The One About Investing – Chiadika Oluchukwu, Founder Your Personal Finance Girl, and The One About Personal Finance – Christine Vihishima, Founder Money Mechanic.

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE