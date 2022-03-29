Start Winning with Sterling Bank Scan and Win Promo | See Details

There are a number of things you can do in two to three seconds, one of which includes winning up to 10,000 naira in the Sterling Bank Scan and Win promo.

Yes, you heard that right.

Sterling Bank is rewarding loyal, savvy customers by giving out free cash for those who scan. If you can’t wait to be one of the lucky winners, follow the guide below on how to participate.

How to Win?

Look out for the Sterling Bank QR code at selected Sterling Bank ATMs and some of your favourite spots Supersavers Supermarket, Cafe One, Sensible Delicacy Ventures, Point Technologies Limited, Sterling Bank ATM locations, and more).

Download the OneBank app. Log in or register.

Click on “Scan & Win”.

Place your phone camera over the QR code to scan to win cash within 24 hours. You can win any amount between 1,000 naira and 10,000 naira.

It’s that simple!

For Sterling Bank customers, your win (s) will reflect directly in your bank balance. You will be able to share the good news on social media to let your friends know about this freebie. For non-Sterling Bank customers, simply download the OneBank app via Google Play or the App Store, register, scan the QR code and your win(s) will be credited into your account in no time!

The promo is ongoing now and ends on April 8, 2022. So, get out there and get scanning!

For more information, visit the OneBank website and follow Sterling Bank on Instagram and Facebook.

Terms & conditions apply.

Sponsored Content