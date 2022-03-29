Here is Everything You Need to Know about the Third Season of the Nancy Isime Show!!

The third season of “The Nancy Isime Show” has been confirmed to premiere on your TV screens this April.

The Nancy Isime Show 3, hosted by awarding-winning TV personality and actress, Nancy Isime, will debut on April 1, 2022 on Africa Magic Urban, April 2, 2022 on AIT and April 3, 2022 on HipTV.

Coming on the heels of its second season, known to have one of the biggest premiere’s in TV show history, the third season is rumoured to be bigger still.

The second season of the show, which aired last year, featured A-list celebrities including DonJazzy, Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo, Omawumi, Waje and a host of others. This new season will have a star-studded list of special guests appearing on the show, human-interest stories, exclusive engaging interviews, fun games and other segments.

For more information and exciting giveaways follow @thenancyisimeshow_ on Instagram and Facebook & @tni_show on Twitter.

Sponsored Content