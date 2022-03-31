LG Electronics introduces the all New Signature OLED Rollable TV



LG Electronics has assured that it would continue to offer Nigerians Electronics that integrate technology and art elements to create a new experience that would make life more pleasurable. SIGNATURE OLED R is a work of art fit for your luxury lifestyle, with a TV that appears when you need it and disappears when you don’t. The display rolls out to three different heights — each with a unique purpose, all with a stylish look that complements your space.

Get the best of both worlds with the LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV, boasting an ultra thin display, it seamlessly rolls out from its base to reveal a luxury TV for an immersive viewing experience. Once rolled back down, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R transforms into a state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos sound system. This luxury design and concept is possible thanks to OLED self-lit pixel technology that provides maximum flexibility.

Additionally, this rollable TV rolls out to three different heights that complement your space. Roll it out to Full View mode, and it’ll produce sharp pictures, swift gaming, and smooth sports. Or switch to Zero View to make the most of your space. Also, LG ThinQ responds to simple voice control commands. Overall, it fits into your lifestyle to appear when you need it and disappear when you don’t. Wondering if you will ever see this TV, kindly HERE

LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV was officially launched in Nigeria in December, 2021, each LG Signature OLED R rollable TV is custom built to order, meticulously assembled and finished with top quality craftsmanship by LG’s most experienced production professionals. The epitome of exclusivity, LG SIGNATURE OLED R has been lauded as a triumph in engineering and user-centric design. The 65-inch flexible OLED display is created from one sheet of glass and features self-lit pixels and independent dimming control.

According to Choong Bae Seok, General Manager Home Entertainment, TV Division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, A truly unique design and unprecedented functionality make the LG SIGNATURE OLED R a sight to behold, whichever way you use it. Watch your favorite content in Full View mode, discreetly set the mood in Line View, or make the most of your space in Zero View.

“Users of the LG Signature OLED R may manage other home equipment remotely via line view, which allows the television to be partially unrolled, by selecting features and settings such as clock, frame, mood, music, and home dashboard. The OLED display vanishes completely in zero view, allowing users to enjoy music and other audio material through the 4.2-channel, 100w front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system. The R in the name indicates that the TV is not only rollable, but also revolutionary in the home entertainment arena, revolutionizing the interaction between a TV that can be hidden from view at the push of a button and the surrounding environment”, he explained.

“This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be” Seok said. “This unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.”

According to him, the LG Signature OLED R is a work of art that will appeal to people who demand the best and understand the true value of game-changing innovation.



“This TV is not only an incredible feat of engineering and user-centric design, but it is also a work of art that will upgrade any space and compliment any lifestyle. From the brushed aluminium casing to the stylish and modern wool speaker cover by Kvadrat of Denmark, LG Signature OLED R was specially designed. With a liquid smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology, LG Signature OLED R boasts an individual dimming control to produce supreme picture quality. Moreover, the new TV represents LG’s unrivalled ability to innovate and create new possibilities that directly contribute to consumer benefits beyond the advanced hardware”,

Self-lit pixels allow LG SIGNATURE OLED R to bend the rules of design with an ultra-slim, rollable display. Unlike LED TVs that are restricted by backlights, the self-luminous display technology also makes all the difference to your viewing experience, showcasing sharper pictures with extreme realism.

