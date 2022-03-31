Connect with us

Relationships

Love Goals! Timi & Busola Dakolo Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Timi and Busola Dakolo just celebrated ten beautiful years of marriage by proving their bond is just as strong as it was on their wedding day.

The couple posted photos wishing each other a Happy Anniversary. Timi wrote:

10 years..
And she says I am a local IJAW man because I like to eat garri and my Fisherman soup in the morning.
She says it’s not proper and I asked who set these rules and why?
The answer is always the same “it’s not proper”.
It’s not proper to who NA? I always reply.
Ladies and gentlemen ,it’s been 10 years and still no answer.
You can’t separate an IJAW man from his Fish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo)

Busola showed us that she and her hubby are forever young and still crazy about each other. In a photo of them looking as stylish as ever, she writes that, “🥂 to 10years and more to come in good health, sound mind, love, joy, peace, prosperity and abundance. Happy wedding anniversary to us @timidakolo @busoladakolo.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Busola Dakolo (@busoladakolo)

Happy anniversary you two! Keep the love alive.

