Put Yourself First! Toke Makinwa is All About that in this Episode of “Toke Moments”

Toke Makinwa has dropped a new episode of “Toke Moments“, and in this episode, she’s speaking of the importance of putting oneself first.

She says, “I promised you guys last week that I’ll do a video for people pleasers. See this as a continuation from last week because you must hear word. I find the whole process of displeasing yourself to please others tiring because in the end, nobody cares and they’ll keep taking and taking from you as long as you keep putting yourself on the line. Some people don’t even know that they are people pleasers.”

Watch this video to find out if you fall under that category and if you do, do not beat yourself up, take the right steps to start living for yourself.