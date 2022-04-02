BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s Your Rundown of all the Beautiful Features From This Week

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s yet another weekend, and to that we say Cheers! We love the weekend so much and we bet you feel the same. When we think of Saturdays, there’s one thing that first comes to mind. Yes, weddings. Today, there are so many people around the world saying those two coveted words – I do! Then, there’s us, excited to take in all the beauty of love and these joyous moments.

This week, like every other week we’ve had so many causes to smile and blush hard. From heartwarming love stories to breathtaking weddings, sultry pre-wedding photos, amazing bridal inspo and planning tips. If you missed anything, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s your weekly rundown of everything that we enjoyed this week. Remember to click on the title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend.

Melody & Egie’s White Wedding is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

The #LoveME21 Trad Was a Burst of Colours, Love & Fun!

Seyi & Doja are Giving Us all the Feels With Their White Wedding

The #ForeverDose Trad is a Perfect Blend of Beauty & Culture

From Santorini to Accra With Love – Enjoy Esi & Thomas’ Wedding Video

From Meeting in the Mosque to a Birthday Wish – Now It’s #BHinlove22!

From an IT Problem to a Love Tale! Joanne & Kelvin are On to Forever

Tobi & Deji Are Set For The Aisle, Thanks to Their Matchmaker Friend!

Halima & Khalid Met 10 Years ago as Uni Students & It Was a Magical Connection!

“1979: The Editorial” is a Perfect Blend of Vintage & Modern Wedding Elegance

This Bridal Shoot is Perfectly Reflective of a Stylish Igbo Bride

Minimalism Meets Class & Panache in This Alluring Bridal Shoot

You Should Totally Check Out This Beauty Look For Your Trad Slay!

Come Through in Style on Your Civil Wedding With This Beauty Look

For The Love of Brown! This Beauty Look is Perfect For Your Trad Slay

We’re Taking Romance Lessons From Jennifer & Esosa!

This Couple Having Their Moment on the Dance floor Will Make You Blush!

Jennifer & Her #BellaNaijaBridesmaids Came Ready to Slay!

This Groom’s Mom Came Through With The Glam & Style Lessons!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

